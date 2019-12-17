Florida man gets prison for capturing, selling wood turtles

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is heading to prison for capturing wood turtles in West Virginia and bringing them to his home to sell.

Michael P. Ellard, 58, was sentenced Monday to 15 months in federal prison. He violated the Lacey Act, which makes it unlawful to knowingly transport or sell wildlife that has been taken, collected or captured in violation of the law.

Ellard pleaded guilty on July 24 and faces a restitution hearing on March 2, the News-Press reported.

Collection of wood turtles is a violation in West Virginia because it is a primary threat to the viability of the species there.

Ellerd bought and sold reptiles throughout the United States, according to court documents. He illegally captured at least 140 wood turtles during three trips to West Virginia in 2016. He then brought them into Florida with the intent to sell them.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents seized 17 wood turtles during the execution of a federal search warrant at Ellard's home in southwest Florida.