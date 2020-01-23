Florida man sentenced for device fraud, identity theft

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years in prison nearly a year after pleading guilty to charges that he made fraudulent withdrawals from automated teller machines and used skimmers to get money from other ATMs, a federal prosecutor said.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said in a news release on Wednesday that Ricardo Abdel of Doral, Florida, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay almost $20,000 in restitution. Abdel pleaded guilty last March to access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In March 2018, Wilmington, North Carolina, police were alerted by investigators with the State Employees’ Credit Union of ongoing fraudulent debit and credit card withdrawals being made from member accounts at various local ATMs, the U.S. Department of Justice said. That month, the U.S. Secret Service was notified by the credit union and Wilmington police that three people tried to illegally withdraw money from an ATM, according to the news release.

Officers stopped a car in which Abdel and two other persons were riding, and a search turned up approximately $9,319 in cash, numerous debit/credit cards, computers, digital storage media, and two debit/credit card readers/encoders.

A forensic search of the seized laptop computers and cell phones revealed 566 individual card numbers issued by 71 different financial institutions, including seven card numbers which were issued by financial institution in Mexico and one from India, prosecutors said.

Investigators also determined that in March 2018, Abdel spent four or five days in the Wilmington area placing pin-hole camera skimming devices on ATMs and collecting account numbers. Those numbers were then encoded onto magnetic stripe cards and used to fraudulently withdraw funds from ATMs.