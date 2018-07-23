Florida police department ordered to undergo training

PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police chief and officers in his department are being ordered by city officials to undergo sexual harassment training following an investigation about inappropriate comments, including one the chief made about a female officer's nipple.

The Bradenton Herald reported last week that the investigation started after a female detective complained that Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said a female reserve officer's "puffy nipples" were visible through her shirt. The detective made the complaint while she is under investigation for allegedly being the aggressor in a domestic violence incident involving her husband.

Those complaints prompted Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant to ask for an investigation.

Tyler denied making the "puffy nipples" comment. He said that he responded to other officers comments about how the reserve officer was dressed and pointed out that her breast was not visible.

