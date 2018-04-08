Florida police help children left behind after double murder

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police officers and community leaders in a south Florida community are collecting money for a group of children who watched their father kill their mother and aunt before he committed suicide.

The Palm Beach Post reported Saturday that the fundraising effort has already raised more than $1,000.

On its Facebook page the Delray Beach Police Department said that in the early morning hours of March 25 that Julien Rosemberg shot his wife and his sister before turning the gun on himself.

The Rosemberg's three children aged 7 to 16 were awoken by arguing. The teenager tried to stop the fight, but couldn't stop his father. A 10-year-old cousin of the three children was also in the house.

Delray Beach detectives who responded to the crime scene started raising money to help the children.