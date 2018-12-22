Florida police release video of officer fatally shooting dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida released body camera video of an officer fatally shooting a dog.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted the video on Facebook Friday, two days after officer Victor Jones shot the pit bull while responding to the report of a home alarm.

The video shows Jones walking around the property. Then the pit bull rushes toward him and barks. Jones cursed in fright and quickly shot the dog in the head.

The sheriff's office said Jones was "forced" to shoot the dog because he was in fear of his safety.

In a separate Facebook post, the pit bull's owner criticized Jones. Matt Long said the 11-year-old dog wasn't aggressive and has bad legs. Long said the dog, Prophet, "was just an old boy hanging out in his yard."