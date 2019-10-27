Florida woman convicted of DUI manslaughter in boy's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is facing up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of DUI manslaughter in the death of a 12-year-old walking to school.

The Florida Times-Union reports a jury in Jacksonville convicted Kelley Dawn Permenter on Friday in the March 2017 death of sixth grader Hunter Allen Cope.

Investigators say Permenter was speeding and made no attempt to brake or avoid the boy as he was crossing the street with other children heading to school.

Surveillance video from a food store showed Permenter rear-ending another vehicle before driving off and hitting the boy.

Prosecutors said Permenter had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit and other substances in her system.

