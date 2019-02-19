Former Czech Republic defender Repka gets 2nd jail term

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010, Tomas Repka, from Sparta during a Europa League soccer match against Lausanne-Sport in Prague, Czech Republic. After Repka was convicted of fraud on Feb. 7 with 15 months in jail, and Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019, he has received another nine months in jail after a court reviewed his previous two suspended sentences for drunk driving and turned them into jail terms. less FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010, Tomas Repka, from Sparta during a Europa League soccer match against Lausanne-Sport in Prague, Czech Republic. After Repka was convicted of fraud on ... more Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Former Czech Republic defender Repka gets 2nd jail term 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech Republic defender Tomas Repka has been handed another nine-month jail sentence.

The latest verdict comes less than two weeks after he was convicted of fraud on Feb. 7 and sentenced to 15 months in prison. The Prague-West county court on Tuesday turned two previous suspended sentences for drunk driving into jail terms because of his convictions for other crimes since receiving the initial terms.

The former West Ham and Fiorentina has appealed both verdicts.

Last year, Repka also received a six-month jail term for offering sexual services in the name of his former wife. That was later changed to community service.

