Former Georgia Tech fraternity president pleads to rape

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia Tech fraternity president has pleaded guilty to rape, more than two years after police say he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office, in a news release, says 23-year-old Christian Kahf entered the plea Friday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with seven to serve and the rest on probation. Judge Craig L. Schwall Sr. ordered him not to have any contact with the victim or her family.

Prosecutors say charges against Kahf, who once led Georgia Tech's Kappa Sigma fraternity, were filed late last year after he told his fraternity brothers he was a "monster ... a rapist ... and a pedophile." The plea came after the victim testified Kahf raped her several times while they dated.