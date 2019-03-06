Former LA schools food services director pleads guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former director of food services for the huge Los Angeles Unified School District has pleaded guilty to illegally approving contracts and forging a signature on a district application.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says David Glenn Binkle pleaded Tuesday to three felony counts of conflict of interest and one felony count of forgery.

Binkle was immediately sentenced to three years of probation and 90 days of community service.

Prosecutors say that between 2010 and 2014, Binkle illegally approved contracts where he had a conflict of interest and forged a signature on a district vendor application.

The violations were discovered in an audit in 2013.