Former Maui officer sentenced for role in bribe scheme

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A former Maui police officer has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of probation for witness tampering.

Amalia Fenton, assistant U.S. attorney in Hawaii, said on Friday that U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor also ordered Chase Keliipaakaua to serve four months of home confinement.

The 31-year-old was accused of helping former police officer Anthony Maldonado bribe the victim of a theft committed by Maldonado during a traffic stop.

According to court documents, the former officers offered the victim about $2,000 in exchange for the victim to withdraw his complaint against Maldonado.

The victim reported the attempted bribery to police the following day.

Keliipaakaua pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit witness tampering.

Maldonado pleaded guilty in April to two charges in the case.