Former Montana couple plead guilty to abusing adopted son

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana couple has pleaded guilty to charges they used illegal methods to punish their adopted, 12-year-old son.

The Montana Standard reports 48-year-old Jonathan James Hay and 46-year-old Debra Ann Hay each pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of assaulting a minor and two counts of criminal endangerment.

Authorities say the couple handcuffed the boy to a bed in their Butte home, taped socks on his hands and feet, put tape over his mouth, and handcuffed him to a milk crate.

Prosecutors say they also left him in a hallway or bathtub, sometimes overnight.

Officials say the boy is no longer in their custody.

A district judge ordered pre-sentence investigations and says they can continue living in Idaho and remain free on bond if they meet specific conditions.

