Former Montana trooper sentenced for domestic abuse

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana Highway Patrol trooper accused of grabbing a woman by the neck in an attempt to keep her from leaving a home has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Mike George Flood entered his plea Thursday and was given a three-month deferred sentence. He also must pay fees and fines totaling $585.

The woman told officers Flood became angry with her Jan. 11 for discussing a personal matter about him with someone else. She fled and spent the night in her car before going to police the next day.

The woman says Flood had been violent on another occasion, but she didn't report it for fear of harming Flood's career.

Flood was placed on administrative leave and has since retired from the agency.

