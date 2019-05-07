Former NY camp counselor pleads guilty in sex abuse case

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York camp counselor who was initially accused of sexually abusing 10 boys has pleaded guilty to two felonies.

The Post Star of Glens Falls says Dylan Stolz agreed on Monday to serve 4½ years in prison for the abuse of two boys at the Brant Lake Camp in Warren County.

The resident of Little Neck said he was not admitting guilt but took the plea before his scheduled retrial to avoid the possibility of a longer sentence.

Stolz also was a teacher at Long Island's Hewlett-Woodmere school district.

A camper came forward last June alleging that Stolz fondled him.

Later, other campers, ages 7 to 10, reported allegations dating back to 2015.

A mistrial was declared in February after one of the boys recanted.

