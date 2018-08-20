Former New Mexico state senator due in court again

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico state senator who is already serving a jail term for public corruption convictions is scheduled to appear in court Monday on separate charges dealing with spending from his campaign account.

Phil Griego is expected to enter a plea to perjury and other charges after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

If approved, a state district judge will have to decide how much of an additional sentence should be imposed.

Under the terms, Griego would avoid another trial and would face a maximum of 18 months of additional prison time. Griego could have that cut in half under "good time" incentives.

The 70-year-old Griego is currently incarcerated at a state prison in Los Lunas that has special units for elderly inmates and those in poor health.