Former Oregon daycare worker found guilty of teen sex abuse

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon daycare employee has been found guilty of sexually abusing teen girls.

KPTV reported Monday that Jonathan Alexander Tyler was found guilty last week of charges related to planning meetings with two underage girls and having sex with one of them while he was a daycare worker in Salem.

Tyler was found guilty of two counts each of rape, sex abuse and online sexual corruption of a child and three counts of luring a minor.

Prosecutors say the 20-year-old answered social media advertisements in April 2018 offering sex with underage girls in Beaverton and had sex twice with a 13 year old.

Authorities say he was arrested in September 2018 after police arranged for a 15 year old to contact him and they agreed to meet for sex.

