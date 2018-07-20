Former South Carolina youth pastor faces teen sex charges

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A former youth minister at a church in South Carolina has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting several girls before he assumed the post.

News outlets reported that 64-year-old Norman Abernathy of Conway surrendered to Horry County police Wednesday. Abernathy is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of second-degree assault and battery.

Records show the pastor at Langston Baptist Church reported the assaults last month. The Rev. Hampton Dunn said the incidents happened four or five years ago. Dunn said Abernathy resigned after the allegations were made.

Dunn said the victims often spent time at Abernathy's home with his step-daughter. They ranged in age from 12 to 14 at the time.

There is no word whether Abernathy has an attorney.