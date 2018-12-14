Former University of Tulsa student sentenced for assault

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 19-year-old former University of Tulsa student has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting three women on campus.

Zach Ryan Martin pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of sexual battery for events that occurred between September 2017 and December 2017, The Tulsa World reported .

Tulsa County District Judge William LaFortune also sentenced Martin to an additional five years of probation for each charge, which will be served concurrently.

Martin's attorney, Trevor Reynolds, had pushed for probation. Reynolds emphasized that Martin will be punished for the rest of his life regardless of the prison sentence because he'll have to register as a sex offender.

Reynolds said that Martin "was in a very dark place" at the time the assaults occurred because of alcohol addiction. He also noted that Martin had gone into treatment for alcohol abuse.

Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said it was unfair to cite alcohol consumption in the request for leniency.

"It's not just drunk frat boys at a party," Elmore said. "It's a serious criminal matter."

Elmore said the sentencing shows that the court takes sex crime allegations seriously.

"If you're a young lady who sometimes has the nerve to go out in public or go to a concert or go to a bar, there's some perception that if you're groped, that's just what happens. That's unacceptable," Elmore said. "It's illegal, and it's something that shouldn't be the norm. We're taking great steps to demonstrate to the citizens of Tulsa County that it's an unacceptable behavior trend."