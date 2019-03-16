Former Vinton mayor shot to death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The former mayor of Vinton was found shot to death.

The Advocate reports that police found 64-year-old David Riggins dead early Saturday morning following a shooting at a home.

The coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.

The newspaper reported that 32-year-old Vernon Mosby was arrested for second-degree murder.

Police did not disclose what they believe led to the shooting.

