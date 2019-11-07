Former Wyoming judge given extension, avoids sentencing

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — A former Wyoming tribal court judge has received a four-month extension pushing her sentencing date to February after she pleaded guilty to drug delivery charges.

The Daily Ranger reported Friday that former Wind River Tribal Court head judge Terri Smith was scheduled to be sentenced this week but was granted an extension Tuesday.

Officials say Smith's attorneys requested the extension Oct. 25 because she is undergoing inpatient treatment and is not expected to complete treatment until December.

Officials say the new sentence date is Feb. 18.

Authorities say Smith pleaded guilty for cocaine and oxycodone distribution in March with her sister Jerri Smith of Utah.

Authorities say Terri Smith resigned her position as head judge, which adjudicates Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho members on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

___

Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com