Former city of Bozeman employee sentenced for embezzlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A former Bozeman employee has been given a three-year deferred sentence for embezzling from the city and a business organization.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Jessica Johnson was sentenced Friday and must complete 40 hours of community service. She paid the city and the Downtown Bozeman Partnership more than $6,000 before she was sentenced.

Prosecutors say Johnson stole thousands of dollars by using the city manager's credit card for personal expenses, including an Amazon Prime membership. She was the city's neighborhood coordinator from November 2015 to June 2016.

Johnson, who pleaded guilty in May to the two counts of theft by embezzlement, said in court she has made continuous efforts to improve herself since moving to Mississippi about a year ago.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com