Former deputy gets 2-15 years for falsifying documents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia sheriff’s deputy convicted of falsifying documentation of payments made to confidential informants has been sentenced to two to 15 years in prison.

The Exponent Telegram reports Harrison Chief Judge Thomas Bedell sentenced 41-year-old Timothy Rock on Monday for 17 counts of falsifying accounts and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The newspaper reports the judge didn’t impose the maximum sentence but declined a request from Rock’s attorney for home confinement. Bedell said the former deputy hasn’t accepted responsibility for his actions, which have negatively affected the local justice system.

Rock also is awaiting sentencing on federal charges. He was convicted last week in U.S. District Court on four counts of distributing heroin to confidential informants. Sentencing in that case is set for April 2.