Former doctor sentenced for overprescribing painkillers

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana doctor who pleaded guilty to overprescribing painkillers has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said Monday that Jay Joshi, formerly a general practice physician in Munster, also was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine after pleading guilty last year to dispensing hydrocodone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Federal prosecutors say the 34-year-old Woodstock, Illinois, man was one of Indiana's top 10 Drug Enforcement Administration-registered prescribers of controlled substances. They alleged Joshi issued more than 6,000 prescriptions for controlled substances between April and November 2017. He was indicted in January 2018.

Prosecutors say Joshi's medical license has been suspended since February 7, 2018.