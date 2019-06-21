Former inmate sues Chicago, police for wrongful conviction

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who spent nearly a decade in prison has filed a lawsuit alleging he falsely confessed to a fatal shooting after Chicago police detectives badgered and threatened him in a windowless interrogation room for over 34 hours.

Marcel Brown's wrongful conviction lawsuit names Chicago, the police department and the prosecutor. He was released after a judge last summer granted him a new trial and prosecutors dropped charges.

Brown alleges in the lawsuit announced Thursday by the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center that he was 18 in 2008 when detectives investigating the shooting death of a teenager coerced him into confessing to playing a role. He was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Chicago's law department didn't respond for comment and the police department declined to comment.