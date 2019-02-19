Former officer pushes for wrongful conviction compensation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island police officer who served time in prison for a murder he didn't commit is pushing the state to adopt a wrongful conviction compensation law.

Scott Hornoff tells WPRI-TV his family was "financially devastated" when he was released from prison in 2002.

He served more than six years of his life sentence before Todd Barry confessed to killing Victoria Cushman in 1996.

Hornoff says he reached out to his state representative, Patricia Serpa, who has sponsored a bill that would award anyone sentenced to a year or more in prison $50,000 for each year served.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general's office says they are reviewing the legislation.

Nonprofit organization The Innocence Project says 33 other states and Washington D.C. have similar legislation in place.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com