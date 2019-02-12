Former post office contract driver admits stealing from mail

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former contract truck driver for the post office in Rose Hill has admitted to stealing items from the mail

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that 30-year-old Manuel De La Cruz, of Wichita, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of stealing from the mail.

He admitted the items he stole were worth more than $6,500. The stolen items included a Lenova laptop computer, an upper receiver for an AR 15 rifle, an AR 15 rifle barrel and a gas block for an AR 15.

Sentencing is set for April 29. He faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.