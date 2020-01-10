Former public defender takes plea deal in theft case

GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — A former York County public defender has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced in March.

Fillmore County District Court records say Nancy Waldron, 60, of Exeter, pleaded no contest Thursday to attempted theft. Prosecutors had lowered the charge in exchange. Her sentencing and restitution hearing is set for March 20.

The records say questions were raised in Fillmore County about checks Waldron had written to herself on a bank account that belonged to two sisters living in nursing homes. She fraudulently billed the two clients and paid herself nearly $187,000 since 2012, the records say.

She'd pleaded not guilty to the original theft charge.