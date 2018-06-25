Former selectman arrested, charged with computer crime

STAFFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former selectman in Connecticut has been arrested in connection to an investigation into missing documents.

Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Frassinelli was arrested Monday in Stafford, charged with erasing files from a computer used in his former role.

Current First Selectman Mary Mitta says when she took office in November 2017, Frassinelli erased files from his computer and from the Town Hall's server that she would have used.

Mitta says the town's IT department was able to retrieve the documents by spending almost $4,000 in overtime costs. Investigators say they also found images of adult pornography on Frassinelli's hard drive.

He faces charges of computer crime and unlawful removal of records.

Frassinelli was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and will be have a hearing in Rockville court in July. He could not be immediately reached for comment.