Former wrestling coach convicted of molesting child athletes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles high school wrestling coach has been convicted of molesting nine boys and girls.

Jurors on Monday convicted Terry Gillard of nearly 50 felony and misdemeanor counts. He could face more than 50 years in prison.

Gillard coached at John H. Francisco Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley and at a Boys and Girls Club.

Prosecutors say between 1991 and 2017, he sexually abused some of his wrestlers, ranging in age from 11 to 17 years old.

The Los Angeles Times says jurors were told at trial that Gillard once made an 11-year-old boy have sex with a woman in his car while he watched, then sexually abused the boy.

Prosecutors also showed a video of Gillard sexually assaulting two girl wrestlers.