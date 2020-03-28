Four-alarm blaze engulfs Baltimore church steeple

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze Saturday at a nearly 200-year-old church that sent flames shooting through its steeple.

Photos of the fire posted by the Baltimore City Fire Department on Twitter showed orange flames coming from the top of the steeple of the Urban Bible Fellowship Church. Firefighters used ladder trucks to spray water at the blaze. The Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

A church website described it as a nondenominational church started in 1991. Its Facebook page called for prayers.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore said that the church building had housed one of its parishes until 1986 when it was sold to a non-Catholic denomination. Archdiocese spokesman Sean Caine said the church was consecrated in 1834.