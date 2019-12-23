Freeman propels UCSB past Merrimack 68-50

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Matt Freeman tossed in a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and UC Santa Barbara rolled to a 68-50 victory over Merrimack on Sunday.

Freeman added seven rebounds for the Gauchos (9-4), who led 33-18 at halftime and were never threatened after intermission. Robinson Idehen pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. UCSB shot 50% from the floor and won the rebound battle 37-25.

Jaleel Lord topped the Warriors (6-6) with 10 points, but he made just 3 of 12 shots from the floor, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Merrimack shot 35% overall but just 24% from distance (6 of 25).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25