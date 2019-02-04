Freeport man charged with murder in deadly bar shooting

CEDARVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man faces murder charges in the fatal shootings of two men at a Cedarville bar.

Stephenson County sheriff's officials say Devin Marcum of Freeport shot three men at the Cedar Inn Bar about 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Two men died. Authorities identified them as 35-year-old Kyle Tucker and 36-year-old Shaun Bradbury, both of Freeport. A third man was wounded and taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Sheriff's officials said Monday that the 23-year-old Marcum was at-large for about two hours after the shooting at the bar, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Rockford. Police located him in Freeport.

Marcum is held in the Stephenson County jail on $600,000 bail. He faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges, among other counts.

He doesn't have a listed phone number to pursue comment.