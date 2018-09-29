Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 21, Centralia 14
Adna 50, Napavine 13
Bainbridge 50, Nathan Hale 14
Bellarmine Prep 48, South Kitsap 0
Bellevue 7, Lake Washington 0
Bellingham 14, Blaine 13
Bethel 48, Mount Tahoma 19
Black Hills 25, W. F. West 17
Blanchet 24, Rainier Beach 22
Bremerton 28, North Mason 27
Brewster 54, Liberty Bell 0
Burlington-Edison 21, Sedro-Woolley 0
Camas 65, Heritage 3
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 20, Granite Falls 8
Cedarcrest 14, Anacortes 0
Central Kitsap 50, Shelton 0
Central Valley 49, North Central 0
Cheney 20, Cascade (Leavenworth) 0
Chewelah 34, Wilbur-Creston 0
Chief Sealth 40, Ballard 24
Colfax 29, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
College Place 16, River View 8
Columbia (Burbank) 30, Liberty Christian 6
Columbia (White Salmon) 19, Castle Rock 14
Columbia River 14, Mark Morris 13
Colville 34, Deer Park 0
Concrete 27, Friday Harbor 20
Connell 63, Naches Valley 3
Curlew 20, Cusick 18
Curtis 56, Emerald Ridge 0
Eastmont 37, West Valley (Yakima) 24
Eastside Catholic 50, Garfield 7
Eatonville 38, Orting 21
Edmonds-Woodway 33, Lynnwood 7
Ellensburg 30, East Valley (Yakima) 0
Ephrata 16, Othello 0
Evergreen (Vancouver) 45, Fort Vancouver 0
Fife 42, Foss 0
Garfield-Palouse 90, Colton 56
Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 8
Glacier Peak 57, Cascade (Everett) 6
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Olympia 0
Hanford 34, Chiawana 21
Hazen 55, Auburn 15
Hermiston, Ore. 57, Southridge 0
Hockinson 42, Woodland 27
Hoquiam 48, Tenino 12
Ilwaco 49, North Beach 14
Inglemoor 21, North Creek 12
Issaquah 32, Newport-Bellevue 26
Kalama 62, Winlock 8
Kamiakin 31, Pasco 0
Kelso 34, Prairie 18
Kennewick 42, Davis 0
Kent Meridian 38, Auburn Mountainview 27
Kentridge 55, Mt. Rainier 0
King's 20, Coupeville 14
La Center 41, King's Way Christian School 12
La Salle 47, Granger 7
Lake Roosevelt 69, Kettle Falls 0
Lake Stevens 58, Kamiak 0
Lakes 41, Bonney Lake 0
Lakeside (Seattle) 36, Sammamish 6
Lewis and Clark 42, Rogers (Spokane) 10
Liberty (Spangle) 39, Davenport 14
Liberty 28, Juanita 14
Lincoln 53, Spanaway Lake 14
Lynden 31, Lakewood 14
Lynden Christian 38, Nooksack Valley 19
Manson 24, Tonasket 18
Mariner 25, Jackson 20
Marysville-Getchell 17, Arlington 14
Marysville-Pilchuck 34, Stanwood 24
Mead 47, University 28
Medical Lake 16, Freeman 14
Mercer Island 44, Interlake 14
Montesano 40, Forks 0
Mount Baker 41, Meridian 20
Mount Si 21, Eastlake 7
Mount Vernon 45, Monroe 34
Mountain View 62, Hudson's Bay 3
Naselle 46, Lummi 12
Neah Bay 54, Darrington 14
North Kitsap 35, Clover Park 0
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 62, Oroville 45
O'Dea 49, Seattle Prep 20
Oak Harbor 28, Ferndale 13
Odessa-Harrington 82, Wellpinit 12
Okanogan 14, Chelan 12
Olympic 55, Port Angeles 6
Omak 28, Cashmere 14
Onalaska 46, Morton/White Pass 6
Pateros 44, Waterville/Mansfield 26
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley def. Chief Leschi, forfeit
Port Townsend 40, Vashon Island 13
Prosser 49, Grandview 0
Pullman 34, East Valley (Spokane) 13
Quincy 43, Wapato 17
Rainier 53, Life Christian Academy 12
Rainier Christian 62, Seattle Lutheran 18
Raymond 57, South Bend 14
Reardan 30, Asotin 26
Richland 34, Walla Walla 14
River Ridge 50, Evergreen (Seattle) 0
Riverside 56, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 24
Rogers (Puyallup) 14, Sumner 10
Roosevelt 42, Cleveland 26
Royal 56, Warden 0
Sequim 37, Kingston 0
Shorewood 30, Everett 13
Skyview 38, Battle Ground 12
Snohomish 21, Shorecrest 14
South Whidbey 21, Sultan 20, OT
Springdale 48, Columbia (Hunters) 22
Squalicum 45, Meadowdale 7
Steilacoom 64, Highline 14
Sunnyside 28, Eisenhower 26
Sunnyside Christian 60, Pomeroy 14
Thomas Jefferson 22, Decatur 15
Toledo 53, Toutle Lake 0
Toppenish 24, Selah 15
Tumwater 63, Rochester 0
Union 38, Puyallup 31
Wahkiakum 58, Mossyrock 21
Wahluke 50, Kiona-Benton 13
Washington 49, Lindbergh 0
Washougal 35, Ridgefield 19
Wenatchee 34, Moses Lake 0
West Valley (Spokane) 23, Clarkston 14
White River 42, Foster 22
Willapa Valley def. Chief Leschi, forfeit
Wilson 34, Stadium 14
Woodinville 46, Redmond 7
Yelm 41, Capital 27
Zillah 69, Highland 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/