Fugitive UK man wanted in speedboat death extradited

Jack Shepherd, a British man wanted for the manslaughter of a woman killed during a date on a speedboat in London, walks escorted by police in Tbilisi, Georgia, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Shepherd is set to board a flight to London on Wednesday after a Georgian court ruled last month to extradite him. (Penitentiary Service of Georgia via AP)

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A British man wanted for the manslaughter of a woman who died when his speedboat crashed while they were on a date in London has been extradited from Georgia.

Jack Shepherd, 31, jumped bail before his trial, where he was found guilty of killing 24-year-old Charlotte Brown in the crash on the River Thames in London in 2015. He was tried in absentia last year and sentenced to six years.

The web designer showed up at a police station in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, in January to turn himself in. He was put on a flight to London Wednesday following a Georgian court's ruling last month to extradite him.