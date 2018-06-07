Fugitive may be headed for La Crosse or Minnesota

TOWN OF EAGLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Waukesha County say a fugitive considered armed and dangerous may be driving a stolen car and could be headed for the La Crosse area or Minnesota.

Dozens of law enforcement officers searched for Jonathan Pogreba in Waukesha County Tuesday and Wednesday. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of second-degree endangering safety, disorderly conduct and battery. A criminal complaint says the 43-year-old Pogreba pointed a gun at his wife and assaulted her.

The local search was suspended late Wednesday because sheriff's officials didn't believe he was still in the area. Because Pogreba has acquaintances in the La Crosse area and Minnesota, authorities believe he may he headed there in a white BMW that was stolen from a neighbor.