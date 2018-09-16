Fugitive sought in Trump threats suspected in truck theft

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities suspect a man accused of having threatened President Donald Trump and other officials may have stolen a truck overnight from the same northeastern Pennsylvania business he is believed to have burglarized earlier this month.

U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service have been searching for 27-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo for more than two months, saying he has threatened to use "full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me."

State police in Luzerne County said the truck was reported stolen at 12:30 a.m. Sunday from the Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township, from which Christy is believed to have stolen food, money and a shotgun.

"Federal agents are considering Christy a suspect in this vehicle theft because Christy is believed to have burglarized the same business on Sept. 5th and was known to still be in the immediate area," the U.S. Marshals said in a statement Sunday.

A federal warrant was issued June 19 for Christy in relation to Facebook threats against Northampton County's district attorney, alleging that he posted "I promise I'll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump."

Christy is also wanted in Pennsylvania on arrest warrants for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

The Maple Shade, New Jersey native's parents said Thursday that Christy sent a Facebook message to them saying he "was slowed down a bit" after he may have broken his knee during a Maryland "getaway." The message ends: "Stay safe, I have a mission to complete."

Federal authorities have asked for help for the public, offering a reward of up to $20,000, but warn that Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.