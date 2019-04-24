Funeral procession begins for slain Washington state deputy

A Pullman firefighter has his badge covered in memory of Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier on Tuesday in Colfax, Wash. DeRosier, who was fatally shot on April 13, worked for the Whitman County Sheriff's Office in Colfax from 2011-2016. A memorial service for DeRosier will be held Wednesday, April 24 in Portland, Ore. (Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP) less A Pullman firefighter has his badge covered in memory of Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier on Tuesday in Colfax, Wash. DeRosier, who was fatally shot on April 13, worked for the Whitman County ... more Photo: Geoff Crimmins, AP Photo: Geoff Crimmins, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Funeral procession begins for slain Washington state deputy 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A funeral procession for a slain sheriff's deputy from Washington state has begun.

The procession Wednesday will bring the body of Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier from Longview, Washington to Portland, Oregon, where thousands of law enforcement officers will attend his funeral.

DeRosier was killed while responding to a call about a disabled motorhome blocking a road in southwest Washington.

The 29-year-old was married with a 5-month-old daughter.

Authorities found suspect Brian Butts the next day and fatally shot him after they said he ran out of the woods armed with a handgun.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says Butts had methamphetamine worth up to $3,000 on him when he was killed.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast Wednesday in his honor.