GM seeks dismissal of lawsuit over its electric car range

PARKER, S.D. (AP) — General Motors is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a South Dakota man who claims the automaker has misled consumers about its electric car model.

Jason Haas says he bought a Chevy Bolt in November 2017 from a dealer in Iowa City, Iowa. The car's literature said the electric Bolt has a range of 238 miles. Haas says the range is 100 miles less in cold weather. He filed his lawsuit in state court in Turner County. GM has filed a motion to move the case to federal court.

The Argus Leader reports the automaker says in its dismissal motion that Bolt literature discloses the vehicle's actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature.

Haas' lawsuit is seeking class-action status to represent consumers who bought Bolts in the Dakotas, Iowa, Minnesota and Montana.

