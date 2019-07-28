Gang member sentenced in N Carolina for heroin distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say a high-ranking gang member has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to heroin distribution charges.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said in a news release that 31-year-old Andre Hall of New Hanover County was sentenced Thursday to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Hall had pleaded guilty in April.

Authorities say Hall was found in possession of 45 bags of heroin when he was arrested in December. At that time, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington police identified him as a member of the Bloods gang.

Higdon says Hall broke a deputy's nose and finger when he tried to flee as he was being arrested.