Gas station clerk charged in fatal shooting of customer

DETROIT (AP) — A 26-year-old gas station clerk has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man inside the west side Detroit business.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Rami Ali Jaber of Dearborn Heights is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on first-degree murder and gun charges.

Prosecutors say the victim was shot Sunday afternoon after approaching the gas station's counter to make a purchase.

A preliminary police report cited by The Detroit News says the clerk and the customer "exchanged words" and the clerk came from behind a partition before firing a handgun, striking the man in the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

Jaber was arrested at the gas station.