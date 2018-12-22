Georgia authorities shoot man after traffic stop, chase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officers shot a man who authorities say fired at them after a traffic stop and chase across three counties south of Atlanta.

In a news release Saturday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 36-year-old Rodriguez Kemp, of Stone Mountain, was shot multiple times Friday night and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The GBI says the incident began about 9:15 p.m. in Meriwether County with a traffic stop, and the chase went into Coweta County before ending in Fayette County.

Stop sticks were deployed to slow Kemp's vehicle. The tires were punctured, but he continued driving. A Fayette County deputy successfully performed a maneuver to stop Kemp's vehicle and when law enforcement approached, authorities say he fired on the officers, prompting them to return fire. No officers were injured.