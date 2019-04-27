Georgia deputy arrested for DUI, later resigns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia deputy arrested for a DUI has resigned.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Georgia State Patrol arrested Richmond County sheriff's narcotics investigator Ryan Jones shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in Columbia County on a charge of driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic control device. He was driving an unmarked county-owned car but was not on duty.

Jones was released on bond from the Columbia County Jail.

A preliminary report says the trooper stopped Jones' car in Martinez at about 1:45 a.m. The trooper detected an odor of alcohol and Jones submitted to a field sobriety test, was found to be impaired and arrested.

After his arrest, Jones was placed on administrative leave but resigned later Friday. He had worked for the sheriff's office since 2012.

