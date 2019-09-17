Georgia man accused in killings found dead post police chase

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man suspected of killing his estranged wife and another man has been found dead in his car after exchanging gunfire with police.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement on Tuesday describes the violence.

It says Jonesboro police found 50-year-old Donnie Wayne Hall on Monday after Henry County police named him as a suspect in the deaths of his wife, Anne Hall, and Ali Grace.

The GBI says Wayne exchanged gunfire with officers from his vehicle while leading police on a high speed chase, and was found dead about an hour later.

Anne Hall's pastor, Diane Chrispen Williams, told WSB-TV that Hall said she got a restraining order after her husband. Williams says Donnie Hall believed she was having an affair with Grace, but he only worked for her.