Georgia man accused of stabbing his brother to death
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man is accused of stabbing his brother to death in front of their family.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Joseph Oliver was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault and malice murder.
A Clayton County Sheriff's Office statement says Oliver allegedly stabbed the brother after a dispute at their home near Jonesboro. Officials tell the newspaper that the brothers' father, mother and grandmother witnessed the stabbing. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities say Oliver was found with a knife on him.
It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
