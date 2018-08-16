Georgia man pleads guilty in cold-case racial slaying





FILE - This undated photo provided by Heather Coggins shows her uncle, Timothy Coggins. Witnesses said Coggins was stabbed 30 times and dragged behind a pickup truck. His body was found in Spalding County on Oct. 5, 1983. Prosecutors said Coggins was killed because he was dating a white woman. The case remained unsolved for decades. (Courtesy of Heather Coggins via AP)

This combination of undated booking photos released by the Spalding County Sheriff's Department shows, from left, Frankie Gebhardt, Bill Moore Sr., Sandra Bunn, Lamar Bunn and Gregory Huffman, all charged in connection with the death of Timothy Coggins, a black man killed in Georgia in 1983. Witnesses said Coggins was stabbed 30 times and dragged behind a pickup truck. Prosecutors said Coggins was killed because he was dating a white woman. The case remained unsolved for decades. (Spalding County Sheriff's Department via AP)

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — More than three decades after a black man died in a racially motivated killing in Georgia, two white men have been held accountable.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Bill Moore Sr. pleaded guilty to his involvement in the 1983 slaying of 23-year-old Timothy Coggins. Moore received a sentence of 30 years, with 20 to be served in prison.

His brother-in-law, Frank Gebhardt, went to trial in June on charges including murder and was convicted by a jury. He was sentenced to serve life plus 20 years in prison.

Witnesses said Coggins was stabbed 30 times and dragged behind a pickup truck. His body was found in Spalding County on Oct. 5, 1983. Prosecutors said Coggins was killed because he was dating a white woman. The case remained unsolved for decades.