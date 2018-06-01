Georgia man sentenced for raping 13-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A coastal Georgia man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl.

The Savannah Morning News reports 51-year-old Cornell Oates was sentenced Wednesday for rape and child molestation.

Assistant District Attorney Jenny Parker presented evidence that Oates assaulted the girl May 18, 2015, in her bedroom while her mother was at work.

Jurors cleared Oates on two other charges in the case.

