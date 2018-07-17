Attorney: Georgia officer deserves bond in manslaughter case

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The defense attorney for a Georgia police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in a fatal shooting says he's "not a danger" and deserves to be released from jail on bond.

Zechariah Presley has been jailed since he was charged last month in the June 20 death of Tony Green. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 33-year-old Green was fleeing when Presley shot him. Presley worked as a police officer in the small city of Kingsland near the Georgia-Florida state line.

Presley's attorney, Adrienne Browning, asked a Camden County Magistrate Court judge Tuesday to reconsider his earlier decision to deny the officer bond.

Prosecutor Rocky Bridges objected, saying the charges deal with "a great violation of public trust."

Judge J. Alexander Atwood did not immediately rule.