Georgia officials find spiked CBD products sold in the state

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — When high schoolers around Savannah started passing out after puffing vapes last year, authorities focused on several products marketed as delivering the cannabis extract CBD.

Authorities arrested a tobacco store owner and two employees, but believe the vapes were made out of state.

An Associated Press investigation shows how some operators are capitalizing on CBD's popularity by substituting a cheap and dangerous street drug for the real thing.

That practice has sent dozens of people nationwide to emergency rooms. Unlike real CBD, synthetic marijuana gives an intense high.

In all, lab testing shows spiked vape or edible products such as gummy bears that were marketed as CBD in at least 13 states.

Industry representatives acknowledge spiking is an issue, but say many companies are reputable.