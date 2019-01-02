Georgia officials identify teens killed in Dec. 31 shooting

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials have identified two Georgia teens killed in New Year's Eve shootings.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a news release Tuesday the victims were 15-year-old Devin Hodges and 17-year-old Chad Carless.

Detectives say Hodges was showing his friends a handgun Monday afternoon in Lawrenceville when he accidentally fired a shot, which struck Carless, who died at the scene.

Investigators said Hodges ran away and then turned the gun on himself.

Detectives are still working to determine where Hodges got the gun.