Georgia patrol: Passenger dies after driver falls asleep

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A passenger is dead after a car crashed along I-985 South in Hall County after the driver fell asleep.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Georgia State Patrol says it happened about 7 a.m. Friday.

GSP spokesman Anthony Coleman says a 2002 Nissan Xterra driven by 21-year-old Paul Stevens, of Dahlonega, left the road's westwide near the Plainview Overpass and went down an embankment. The car went into a wooded area and hit a cement-block structure before hitting a tree.

Coleman says Stevens admitted falling asleep at the wheel.

The crash killed 19-year-old Dylan Tuthill, also of Dahlonega.

Stevens faces a charge of second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

