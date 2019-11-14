Georgia sheriff to leave office amid certification appeal

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff who publicly exposed himself to a police officer at an Atlanta park has announced that he’s leaving office.

DeKalb County Chief Deputy Sheriff Melody Maddox tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she’ll step into the role of sheriff when Jeffrey Mann’s resignation goes into effect Nov. 30. Mann’s resignation announced Wednesday comes amid an appeal over his law enforcement certification, which was revoked in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to related charges.

He was convicted of obstruction and prohibited conduct charges and sentenced to community service and a fine. He also was suspended for 40 days by then Gov. Nathan Deal and was briefly prohibited from visiting Atlanta parks. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council then revoked Mann’s license. An appeal hearing was set for December.

